Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $525,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

