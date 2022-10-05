Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

NYSE:CRM opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $403,719.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,871,639. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

