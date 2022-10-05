Spire Wealth Management Sells 15,642 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

