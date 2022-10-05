RNC Capital Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 215.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

