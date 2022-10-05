RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.77.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.