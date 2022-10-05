Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

