PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00.

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

