RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,379,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

