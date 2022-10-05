RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.38. RPC shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 6,062 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

