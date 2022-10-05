MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 288 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $57,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,777.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.20 and its 200 day moving average is $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $185.51 and a one year high of $590.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 833.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 905.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

