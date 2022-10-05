RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 74,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

