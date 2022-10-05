Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Keith Katkin Sells 3,561 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Keith Katkin sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $89,274.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Katkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Keith Katkin sold 180 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $4,500.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 1.17. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.