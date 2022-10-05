Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.54% of Valmont Industries worth $25,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Valmont Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMI opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $290.83.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.