Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.78% of Franklin Electric worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Insider Activity

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,351. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.