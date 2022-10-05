Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $27.39 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.71% of Teradata worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,082,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Teradata by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

