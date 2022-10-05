Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after purchasing an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

