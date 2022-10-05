Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

NYSE:PPG opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

