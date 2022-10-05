eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,474 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.61.

eBay Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.