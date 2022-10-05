Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,640 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 121,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Nucor by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.