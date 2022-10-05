Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,141 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $982,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after purchasing an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $187.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

