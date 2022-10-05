AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.80.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

