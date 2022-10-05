Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $507,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $161.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day moving average of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

