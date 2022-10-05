Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,668 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Glaukos worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 159,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.