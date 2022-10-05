Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of DVY stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.