Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.