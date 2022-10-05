Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

