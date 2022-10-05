Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.