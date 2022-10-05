iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Reduced by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408,551 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

