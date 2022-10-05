MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.50. 19,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,452,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Up 9.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.61%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.