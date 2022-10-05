PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 7.9%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.27. 24,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,771,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $36,000. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

