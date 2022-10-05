NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99. 46,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,561,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 9,493.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 256,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 240,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,062 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,841 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

