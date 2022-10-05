Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.92. 96,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,034,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

Roblox Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

