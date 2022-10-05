ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 8.8%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 1,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 872,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,299 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,355 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

