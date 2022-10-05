Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 10%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.69. 24,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,405,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Vertiv by 9.3% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

