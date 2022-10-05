Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,227 shares.The stock last traded at $48.91 and had previously closed at $47.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Magna International Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

