Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 569,969 shares.The stock last traded at $301.76 and had previously closed at $310.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.91.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

