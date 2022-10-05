Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 227,844 shares.The stock last traded at $10.60 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 34.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 28.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Articles

