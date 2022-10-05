iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 668,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 26,873,545 shares.The stock last traded at $31.68 and had previously closed at $29.63.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.