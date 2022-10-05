BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 177,446 shares.The stock last traded at $10.48 and had previously closed at $10.43.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.