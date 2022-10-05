BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 1.0 %

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 223,665 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

