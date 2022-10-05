Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Drops By 5.5%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 250,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Executive Network Partnering Price Performance
NYSE:ENPC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Executive Network Partnering (ENPC)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.