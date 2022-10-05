ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 375,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 347,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $968,699.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,892,791.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 507,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

