Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declines By 5.4%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BWG stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

