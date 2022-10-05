Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,145,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after buying an additional 160,345 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.