Truist Financial Corp Has $34.41 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Allstate worth $34,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

