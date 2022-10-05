Robert N. Fried Buys 80,000 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) insider Robert N. Fried purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 972,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ChromaDex Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ChromaDex
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChromaDex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.