Sharon Villaverde Sells 750 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,882,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

