Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 860 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 12.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 51.3% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.