Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.