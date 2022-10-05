Piotr Szulczewski Sells 139,027 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 139,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $111,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,044,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,035,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,280,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $372,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $634,991.70.

ContextLogic Price Performance

WISH stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

