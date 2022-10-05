Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 624 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AnaptysBio worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,259,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,824,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after buying an additional 223,946 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.20). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANAB. Raymond James cut their price target on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

