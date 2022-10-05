Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Perficient by 1,074.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,201 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,223,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

